GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Update

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the February 28th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GitLab Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. 3,356,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,801. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,406 shares of company stock worth $483,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

