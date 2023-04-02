Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 777,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Commercial

In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $8,125,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 239,396 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 202,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,259 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 281,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.13 million, a PE ratio of -157.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.