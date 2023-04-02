Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,800 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 326,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,777. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $594.64 million, a P/E ratio of -38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -127.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

