Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,398,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 2,679,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days.
Glencore Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 63,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,977. Glencore has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.
About Glencore
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glencore (GLCNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.