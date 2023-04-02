Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,398,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 2,679,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days.

Glencore Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 63,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,977. Glencore has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Get Glencore alerts:

About Glencore

(Get Rating)

See Also

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.