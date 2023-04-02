Gnosis Market Capitalization Hits $286.52 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $110.64 or 0.00395834 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $286.52 million and $2.63 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

