goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

goeasy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. goeasy has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

