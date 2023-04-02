GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,583,900 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 1,860,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

GoGold Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 27,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,013. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

