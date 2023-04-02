Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in March

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Gold Reserve Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDRZF remained flat at $1.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271. The company has a market cap of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.37. Gold Reserve has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

