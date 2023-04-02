Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in March

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Gold Reserve Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDRZF remained flat at $1.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271. The company has a market cap of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.37. Gold Reserve has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.
Gold Reserve Company Profile
