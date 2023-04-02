Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 12.4% in March

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,696,900 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 1,509,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 585.1 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELKMF remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.
About Gold Road Resources
