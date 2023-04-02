GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Update

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,396. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $779.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.41. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Transactions at GoPro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,043 shares of company stock worth $978,441 over the last three months. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GoPro by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

