Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 26,620,000 shares. Approximately 32.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,054. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 168,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $173,743.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,786,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,588.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 168,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $173,743.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,786,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,588.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 677,683 shares of company stock worth $746,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 598.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 903,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 774,156 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 674,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,296,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

