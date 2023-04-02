Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,734,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,920,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,850 shares of company stock valued at $149,403 over the last 90 days. 52.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.79. 53,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,493. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.99. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

