Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,734,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,920,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,850 shares of company stock valued at $149,403 over the last 90 days. 52.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.
Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
Featured Articles
