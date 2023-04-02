Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Greystone Logistics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Greystone Logistics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.00.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic pallets. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

