Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $195.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.45 and a 200-day moving average of $164.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

