Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

In other news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $159,033.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 637,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,986,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $159,033.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 637,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,986,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $142,933.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 632,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,833,704.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,342 shares of company stock worth $655,678 in the last three months. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 63,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $332.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

