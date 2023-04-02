H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,674,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 2.1 %

FUL traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $68.45. 489,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,978. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $958.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. Equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUL. Citigroup upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.