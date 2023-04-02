Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $229.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $280.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.