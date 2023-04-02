Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,572,000 after buying an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 150.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 421,530 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,257,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 306.0% during the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 540,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.