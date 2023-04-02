Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.