Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 261 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after buying an additional 664,373 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,785,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 774.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 426,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.2% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after buying an additional 358,213 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.88.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU stock opened at $150.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.75. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.