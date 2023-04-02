Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 265 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

