Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 512 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH stock opened at $210.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day moving average of $258.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.85.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.