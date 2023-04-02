Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

