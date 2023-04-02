Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 120.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 144.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HMOP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.21. 11,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.