HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAVLF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,948. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

