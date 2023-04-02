Head-To-Head Contrast: Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) vs. Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Grey and Hesai Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Berkshire Grey presently has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.69%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Hesai Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $65.85 million 5.01 -$153.38 million ($0.43) -3.21 Hesai Group $174.37 million 11.14 N/A N/A N/A

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey -156.10% -107.85% -66.64% Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hesai Group beats Berkshire Grey on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

