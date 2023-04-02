Head-To-Head Review: LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) & Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LanzaTech Global and Sensient Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensient Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Sensient Technologies has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than LanzaTech Global.

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Sensient Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A Sensient Technologies $1.44 billion 2.25 $140.89 million $3.34 22.92

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -0.90% Sensient Technologies 9.80% 14.35% 7.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats LanzaTech Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Inc. converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc., formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients. The Color segment consists of natural and synthetic color solutions for the food and beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and industrial markets. The Asia Pacific segment markets product lines in the Pacific Rim under the Sensient name. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

