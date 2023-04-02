Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HDD. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:HDD opened at €1.71 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $519.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.57. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €1.09 ($1.17) and a one year high of €2.63 ($2.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

