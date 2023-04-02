Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Up 15.5% in March

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on HELE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $22,832,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 184,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 51.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 146,640 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,060,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 712,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,593. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $221.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

