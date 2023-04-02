HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,500 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 28th total of 5,335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,852.2 days.

HelloFresh Stock Up 25.7 %

HLFFF traded up $4.90 on Friday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLFFF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.41) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

