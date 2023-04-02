Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.17. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 10,500 shares trading hands.

Hemostemix Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$13.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

About Hemostemix

(Get Rating)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.