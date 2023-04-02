Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.87

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.87 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 258.50 ($3.18). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 261.10 ($3.21), with a volume of 316,303 shares changing hands.

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £413.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,205.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Henderson Far East Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Timothy Clissold bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £28,300 ($34,770.86). Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

