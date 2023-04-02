Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Up 17.4% in March

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,240,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 24,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

