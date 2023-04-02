HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Update

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DINO stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,163,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

