Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Price Performance

NYSE HI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.