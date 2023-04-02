Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,733. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 748,145 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64,733 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

