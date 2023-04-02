Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.
Himax Technologies Stock Performance
Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,733. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 748,145 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64,733 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
