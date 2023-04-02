HNP Capital LLC Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

