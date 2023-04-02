HNP Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 117,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 457.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 151,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

