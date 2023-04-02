HNP Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEN. CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

