HNP Capital LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $310,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

PSX opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

