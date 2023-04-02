HNP Capital LLC Sells 464 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

