HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of HOCFF remained flat at C$87.05 during midday trading on Friday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of C$46.95 and a 52 week high of C$87.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.44.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.
