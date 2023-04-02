Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

