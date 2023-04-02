Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $90.89 million and $20.56 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00006412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.82294131 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $24,419,576.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

