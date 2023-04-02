Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $10.52 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Horizen has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $142.44 million and $9.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.52 or 0.00037858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00130281 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00054218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,536,400 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.