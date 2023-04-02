Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.