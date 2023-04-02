Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $23.98 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $50.66.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

