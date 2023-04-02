Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,715 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,845,000 after buying an additional 516,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30,969 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 990,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.27 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

