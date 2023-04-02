Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 860 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.74 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

