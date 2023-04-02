Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 772 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.49.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

